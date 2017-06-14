Father's Day 2017 in the USA: When Will it Be?; Activities to Celebrate It With Dads

Father's Day is right around the corner, and it is important not to forget when it will be and learn the several good ways to celebrate it with dads.

PixabayFather's Day 2017 in the United States will be on June 18.

When Is Father's Day? What is Its History?

This year, Father's Day will be celebrated on Sunday, June 18, in the United States and several other countries in the world.

In the United States, it was first celebrated in 1910 in Spokane, Washington. It was initiated by Sonora Smart Dodd who was a daughter of a war veteran. He was also a single father who raised her and her five other siblings. She was inspired after learning about the celebration of Mother's Day at church and thought that fathers deserve the same kind of annual tribute.

However, it did not gain much popularity until the 1930s when Dodd decided to spread awareness about the Father's Day celebration, not just in their city, but in a national level with the help of some commercial trade companies that manufacture items dads typically use such as tobacco pipes and ties.

What to Do for Father's Day 2017?

Now that the times have immensely changed and Father's Day has become an annual celebration for families around the world, there are several ways to give tribute to hardworking fathers around the world.

Reader's Digest has a good list of activities for Father's Day that dads from the United States and their kids may find interesting. Some of them include fishing, playing golf and going to amusement parks. Camping is another very classic but still fun activity to celebrate on probably any kind of holiday or occasion.

Dads typically love the old times and sharing stories about these with their children, so activities like going to museums and battle reenactments are also a good way to celebrate Father's Day.

Meanwhile, apart from going on a fun activity, kids can also consider giving their dads some cool gifts, especially those that will let them catch up with modern technology. Upgrading their dads' smartphones, mobile apps or maybe introducing them to modern gaming can also lead to fun bonding times.