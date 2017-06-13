Father's Day Best Gift Ideas 2017: Last Minute Gift Suggestions for the Man of the House

Father's Day is just right around the corner. But those who still have no idea what to give to the first men in their lives still have just enough time to purchase their gifts before the event on Sunday, June 18.

Reuters/Bobby Yip Fathers would love to receive a brand-new smartphone for Father's Day this year.

According to reports, one of the ideal items to give to fathers during their special day is a retro collectible product that will help them reminisce about their younger days. Some of these items include a framed poster of his favorite film, a signed copy of his long-time favorite book, a DVD copy of a movie that he enjoyed in the past, or the vinyl record of his favorite musician.

On the other hand, those who are more technologically advanced would appreciate a new gadget from their kids on Father's Day. It may cost a little more compared to other gifts, but brand-new gadgets like smartphones, cameras or tablets can last for at least a couple of years so purchasing it for one's father could be all worth it.

Children could also give their fathers the latest gaming systems like the Xbox One or the PlayStation 4 to allow them to play and relax at home.

Fathers might also want to get something new for the kitchen. One of these items could be a brand-new coffee maker that will treat them to a good cup of coffee each day.

Also, dads will appreciate a new set of tools that he can use around the house. This will aid him in fixing all the broken items at home during his free time.

Meanwhile, fathers also love to be treated to a good meal once in a while. Since Father's Day can be considered as a special occasion, it would be nice to bring the main man of the house to a nice restaurant for some sumptuous fare. It would also allow them to bond with their family during the meal.