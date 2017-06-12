Father's Day Tech Deals: Find out Which Samsung Gadgets Are on Sale Right Now

Fathers may not usually ask for much, but this Father's Day is as good a time as any to spoil him. And the good news for gift-seekers is that there are numerous deals they can take advantage of in pursuit of that perfect present.

Reuters/Brendan McDermidA Samsung Galaxy S8 smartphone is pictured at the introduction of the Galaxy S8 and S8 smartphones during the Samsung Unpacked event in New York City, United States March 29, 2017.

First off, for those fathers who could use a new smartphone, Samsung is offering some deals on their devices that may prove interesting to shoppers.

The folks over at Samsung have set up a special Father's Day page listing the different devices they are offering at discounted prices, and it includes some smartphones.

The unlocked 64GB Galaxy S8+ is available for $724.99, which makes it $100 cheaper right now. Also available for $724.99 is the unlocked 64GB Galaxy S8. Shoppers who opt to get either the discounted S8+ or the S8 will also be eligible to purchase the Gear 360 for $49.

For those who want to save even more on their smartphone purchase, the unlocked 32GB Galaxy S7 Edge currently has a suggested promo price of $469.99. Gift-givers who opt to get this item can also receive a free convertible charger, though supplies are limited so they will need to act fast.

Also on sale right now courtesy of Samsung are some tablets. To be more specific, the 16GB 10.1-inch Galaxy Tab A (Wi-Fi), the 32GB 9.7-inch Galaxy Tab S2 (Wi-Fi) and the 9.7-inch Galaxy Tab S3 with the S Pen included are available for $229.99, $399.99 and $499.99 respectively.

The 12-inch Galaxy Book with 4GB of RAM and 128GB SSD is also on sale for $1,129.99.

It is not just gadgets that are on sale right now, as there are also TVs and Soundbars being offered that can be ideal additions for a home entertainment system.

This Father's Day could turn out to be a very good one for the technology enthusiast dad, thanks to all the gift options that are available right at this moment.