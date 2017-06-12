FDA Announces Birth Control Pills Recall; Intake May Cause Unintended Pregnancy

The Food and Drug Administration recently announced the recall of a batch birth control pills, warning consumers that an accidental intake could lead to an unplanned pregnancy. The recall followed immediately after a pharmaceutical company recognized a packaging error.

REUTERS/Eric Gaillard An illustration picture shows a woman holding a birth control pill at her home in Nice, January 3, 2013.

According to the report published by the FDA, Lupin Pharmaceuticals Inc. announced a recall of lot L600518, Exp. 05/18 of Mibelas 24 Fe (Norethindrone Acetate and Ethinyl Estradiol 1 mg/0.02 mg chewable and ferrous fumarate 75 mg) tablets. There was a packaging error that was discovered through consumer complaints. It was noticed that the blister was rotated 180 degrees, which made the week orientation appear in reverse and the lot number and expiry date no longer visible.

Because of the nature of the error, the immediate risk for consumers is unplanned pregnancy as a result of taking the pills in the order that it was not supposed to be in.

Furthermore, other risks that the FDA reported involved maternal and fetal health considering the effects of birth control pills. Although no consumer has yet to report on such an event, the FDA reminded consumers to check the packaging before purchasing the pills.

The blister packs contained a total of 28 tablets that helped consumers remember which one to take according to the week schedule indicated. It was distributed to the United States nationwide and the recall immediately caused wholesalers and pharmacies to think and act fast. So far, there are no reports on how Lupin will suffer from the packaging error but at the very least, consumers are worried about their credibility given the risks presented by such an error.

Birth control pills are vital to a woman's health and control over their own body. It prevents unintended pregnancies and allows for proper family planning that reaps benefits in the long run. Thus, with the recent incident, consumers are encouraged to be mindful whenever they plan to purchase the pills. Always double check expiry dates and packaging so as to ensure optimal benefits and prevent adverse risks.