'Fear Effect' Remake Heading to PS4, Xbox One, PC, Switch in 2018

"Fear Effect" is coming back, as Square Enix and French studio Sushee announced "Fear Effect Reinvented" with a teaser clip on social media. Square Enix Collective is publishing the game worldwide for the PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One and PC next year.

Square Enix announced the return of "Fear Effect" to modern consoles, 17 years after the launch of the original game. The remake of the cyberpunk classic will be handled by Sushee, the studio behind the development of the game's sequel, "Fear Effect: Sedna."

Sushee founder Benjamin Anseaumee noted how "Fear Effect" still had a cult following almost two decades after the first game. "As support for Fear Effect: Sedna quickly built up steam, we realised how much love Fear Effect, as a franchise, still had amongst gamers," he said.

"Fear Effect: Sedna" is a tactical action take on the dark world of "Fear Effect," and it will be coming out for the PlayStation 4, PC and Xbox One in 2018, as well. As the tactical isometric gameplay of the sequel deviates from the original in a lot of ways, the studio looks to recapture the magic of the original.

"We realised that as well as offering established fans something new with Sedna, it would be great to introduce fresh players to Fear Effect by remaking that first great adventure," the studio founder added, as quoted by Destructoid.

The original game, an ambitious undertaking at the time as the first attempt at cel-shading, has not aged well. Inconsistent visual quality, a clumsy control system and inadequate sound will have to be worked on as part of the remake.

With these in mind, Anseaumee promised fans that even as "Fear Effect Reinvented" keeps close to the spirit and atmosphere of the 1999 original, "it'll bring it into the present with drastically improved visuals, tweaked controls and other exciting extras."

The video below shows an upscaled look at the cel-shaded style of "Fear Effect." The remake is heading to consoles and the PC in 2018.