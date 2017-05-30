'Fear Factor' Revival News: MTV Reveals First-Look Trailer Featuring New Set of Stunts and Dares

MTV has released the first-look video for the upcoming "Fear Factor" revival.

Facebook/fearfactorPromotional image for MTV's "Fear Factor"

Hoted by rapper Ludacris, MTV offers a fresh take on the hit stunt/dare game show that originally aired between 2001 and 2006. In the 80-second clip, titled "A New Generation," MTV gives fans a glimpse of the new contestants and the challenges they will face.

Tonight's premiere will feature teams of siblings as they take on dangerous stunts and stomach-churning dares. One team is seen lying in a bed filled with worms and bugs, while another pair does a high-risk car stunt. Toward the end of the teaser, a contestant is wrapped in plastic as he lies face down on a mortuary cabinet.

Titled "Ice Is Thicker than Water," the first episode will see the teams face their fears of cockroaches in a challenge called "Roachella." They will also take a trip to the morgue, but to get one step closer to winning the $50,000, the teams must survive being trapped under ice.

Ludacris recently said in an interview that he learned a lot since he started hosting the show. The rapper, whose real name is Chris Bridges, said the people behind "Fear Factor" revamped the series by adding new twists to the challenges.

"We did studies on what people are scared of, and one of the things is losing your cell phone. But if you can imagine young kids, it might not even be something crazy," he told NY Daily News. "There's a number of different ways that we're gonna spin it and try to make it a little more interesting and fun and a little more up-to-date."

Aside from being a popular name in the rap scene, Ludacris boasts substantial experience in hosting. He originally entered the entertainment industry as a radio DJ in Atlanta and served as a regular host for the station.

"Fear Factor" officially premieres Tuesday, May 30 at 10 p.m. EDT on MTV.