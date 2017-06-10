'Fear Factor' Season 8 Spoilers, Latest News: What Are Some of the Challenges Contestants Have to Face in Rebooted Game Show?

The upcoming third episode of the MTV's reboot of the stunt/dare game show "Fear Factor" will be featuring four new teams of two to compete in three heart-pounding challenges for a chance to win $50,000, while also gaining bragging rights for having conquered their fears.

YouTube/MTVTitle card for MTV's revival of the hit stunt/dare game show, "Fear Factor."

In episode 2 of the show hosted by actor and rapper, Ludacris, the relationships of four teams of couples were put to the test by competing in a series of challenges that included Snake & Bake, Fear Pong, and the high-octane Backseat Driver.

In Snake & Bake, the contestants are required to use their mouth to bob for snakes and transfer them to another tank. The team that collects the greenest snakes wins.

Fear Pong involves throwing a ping-pong ball to the opposing team's cluster of cups and forcing that team to drink whatever concoction it is that happens to be in the cup where the ball has landed.

On the other hand, Backseat Driver involves one-half of the team being blindfolded with Virtual Reality (VR) goggles and having to rely on his or her teammate's instructions to drive and maneuver a car up a ramp and onto a moving truck.

These are just some of the challenges that have been and will still be featured as the eighth season of the popular game show progresses.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, host Ludacris said that MTV's version of "Fear Factor" is pretty much the same as the old one, with just a few tweaks done to make the challenges more fit to challenge the current societies many fears.

"You would be surprised how many people just need a little push or a little motivation from someone they admire and respect," Ludacris said. "That's what I'm doing for each and every contestant who's on the fence about certain things, letting them know they can do it... life is all about overcoming your fears, so tackle them head on."

The upcoming third episode will be featuring roommates taking on a new set of challenges that may or may not force them out of their comfort zones.

"Fear Factor" airs on Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET on MTV.