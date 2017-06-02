'Fear the Walking Dead' News, Spoilers: Show Director Reveals Daniel Salazar Is Alive

Daniel Salazar will return to the mix in the upcoming season of "Fear the Walking Dead."

Facebook/FearTWDPromotional picture for the series "Fear the Walking Dead."

It can be recalled that in the first half of the previous season, Ruben Blades' character went missing in a fire that took place at the cellar of the Abigail Family Vineyard.

Daniel's return was confirmed by "Fear the Walking Dead" showrunner Dave Erickson himself. According to him, season 3 will reveal what happened to Daniel after the fire and how Ofelia will react knowing that her father is alive.

"We've said publicly that he didn't die in the fire. And I think what was always important is that the characters, specifically Ofelia (Mercedes Mason), thought they had lost him. I think his return is long overdue, and I can promise that Daniel Salazar will rise again over the course of the season," said Erickson in a recent Entertainment Weekly interview.

In the upcoming season of the zombie apocalypse series, fans should expect Daniel to look for his daughter upon his return. This is because in season 2, a mysterious group took Ofelia and held her captive. The previous season ended with Daniel's daughter still in the hands of her captors.

Another question that fans can expect season 3 to answer is what happened to Colman Domingo's character, Victor Strand? It can be recalled that in the last few episodes of season 2, Strand decided to stay at the hotel and let the rest of the group go. That happened around the time of Ofelia's capture.

Spoilers for season 3 suggested that the show will begin with the group's reunion. Although season 2 ended with the survivors going their separate ways, it is likely that they will reunite at a military camp in the premiere episode of the new installment.

"Fear the Walking Dead" season 3 premieres on June 4 on AMC.