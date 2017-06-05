'Fear the Walking Dead' Season 3, Episode 2 Spoilers: Was a Main Character Really Killed Off in Episode 2?

"Fear the Walking Dead" seems to be taking a page from "The Walking Dead" playbook by opening with the death of one of the show's main characters. [WARNING: SPOILERS AHEAD]

Facebook/FearTWD Promotional picture for the series "Fear the Walking Dead."

In the second episode of "Fear the Walking Dead" season 3, Travis (Cliff Curtis) got hit from a spray of bullets as they were flying off on Jake's (Sam Underwood) helicopter. One managed to land on Travis' neck. He mumbled "help me" multiple times. Shortly after, he opened the helicopter door, and by the looks of it, he seemed to be ready to jump. Alicia (Alycia Debnam-Carey) got up and tried to stop him, and she found that he was not only hit in the neck, but in the abdomen as well.

Travis seems to be a goner, but will "Fear the Walking Dead" kill him off?

According to Hollywoodlife, executive producer Dave Erickson has confirmed that the unfortunate unfolding of events in last Sunday's episode has led to Travis's death.

On a different note, one character seems to have evaded death and is set to make a comeback this season. Erickson previously confirmed that Ruben Blades's Daniel Salazar survived the fire in season 2 episode 7. More importantly, he will return to "Fear the Walking Dead" this season.

"And I think what was always important is that the characters, specifically [Daniel's daughter] Ofelia (Mercedes Mason), thought that they had lost him," the exec tells Entertainment Weekly. "So I think his return is now long overdue and I can promise that Daniel Salazar will rise again over the course of season 3."

To recap, Daniel had hallucinations of his late wife Griselda (Patricia Reyes Spindola), which caused a mental breakdown. He turned the place upside, which was why he was tied up in the storage room. But as Jorge (Ramon Medina) was about to give him food, he killed him, ran off, and then set the wine cellar on fire.

The second episode of "Fear the Walking Dead" aired right after the season premiere last Sunday, June 4.

More updates should arrive soon.