'Fear the Walking Dead' Season 3 Episode 3 Spoilers: Broken Jaw Ranch Residents Prepare for Revenge

When "Fear the Walking Dead" returns with an all-new episode, Madison (Kim Dickens), Nick (Frank Dillane), and Alicia (Alicia Debnam-Carey) Clark will try to settle in their new community.

Facebook/FearTWD Promotional picture for the series "Fear the Walking Dead."

As revealed in the synopsis for episode 3 of "Fear the Walking Dead" season 3, titled "TEOTWAWKI," the Clark clan is still trying to fit in Broke Jaw Ranch. While both Alicia and Nick will try to belong to the community, Madison will learn that Jeremiah Otto's (Dayton Callie) past is similar to hers.

The trailer for the upcoming episode revealed that the Clarks will participate in a meeting along with the residents of Broken Jaw Ranch. The Otto patriarch, Jeremiah, with the help of his sons Jake (Sam Underwood) and Troy (Daniel Sharman), discuss the community's future following the attack which brought down their helicopter, killing one of their residents.

To recap, Travis (Cliff Curtis) was killed off in the second episode of the season. While they were flying off on Jake's chopper, they were attacked by a spray of bullet, which hit Travis in the neck and in the abdomen. While Alicia tried to save him, he jumped off the chopper, plummeting to his death.

"It's more important to prepare, Jake," Broken Jaw Ranch resident Vernon (Hugo Armstrong) tells Jake. "I'm sorry. There's a time and place for mourning. But who brought down the helicopter?"

As seen in the trailer, Jeremiah assures the residents that once they find out who was behind the attack then they will make a move, no matter how big the threat is.

"Pay back, Vernon. It's what my father's mean," Troy reiterates. "Whatever this threat is, large or small, we will make this right."

"Fear the Walking Dead" season 3 episode 3, titled "TEOTWAWKI," airs Sunday, June 11 at 9 p.m. EST on AMC.