'Fear the Walking Dead' Season 3: Familiar Face to Return But Another Will Die

Fans will finally learn what happened to Daniel Salazar (Ruben Blades) in "Fear the Walking Dead" season 3 after he seemingly burned along with the barn in the first season.

(Photo: AMC)A promotional still from "Fear the Walking Dead" season 1

He was not in the second season, but even then, it was teased that Daniel will come back in the series. The upcoming season will make that happen.

Executive producer Dave Erickson revealed to Undead Walking that Daniel did not die in the fire and his absence was necessary for the development of the other characters. Now, fans can expect to finally see him in "Fear the Walking Dead" season 3.

"And I think what was always important is that the characters, specifically Ofelia (Mercedes Mason), thought they had lost him. I think his return is long overdue, and I can promise that Daniel Salazar will rise again over the course of the season," Erickson explained.

How Daniel will be reunited with the group remains to be seen at the moment. It is expected to be full of emotion when the reunion happens in "Fear the Walking Dead" season 3.

Unfortunately, Daniel's comeback will be balanced out by someone's death. Erickson teased to CBR that a character will meet their demise in what he described as a "heroic act."

"What we chose to do is follow a route where having accomplished something, having saved loved ones that are dear, you now get kicked in the gut by the Apocalypse and the randomness of the violence," he explained.

"The moment itself should be sudden. It should be jarring. It has a very profound impact on all the other characters, all the members of the family. It's a pivotal moment that drives the rest of the season. That's the goal whenever you lose a character, especially one that important. It needs to resonate," he went on to say.

"Fear the Walking Dead" season 3 premieres today, June 4, at 9 p.m. ET on AMC.