'Fear the Walking Dead' Season 3 Midseason Finale Spoilers: Ofelia Returns but With a Twist

(Photo: AMC) A promotional still from the "Fear the Walking Dead" season 3 midseason finale.

For its midseason finale, "Fear the Walking Dead" season 3 will make a two-parter as it paves the way for war between Madison's (Kim Dickens) group and Walker's (Michael Greyeyes) crew.

However, a certain character appears to be on the wrong team. The midseason finale trailer teased the return of Ofelia (Mercedes Masohn), who was last seen in the second season.

She is shown standing behind Walker in a quick shot, teasing that while she will be back in "Fear the Walking Dead" season 3, she might not be the same Ofelia that fans remember.

While Walker and company appear to be the adversary in this situation, Cinema Blend notes that this does not mean Ofelia is now an enemy as well. Her reasons might not be antagonistic at all.

The site believes that Ofelia may have just been forced to team up with Walker in the hopes of taking down the Otto family. Whether she will fight for the side of Travis' (Cliff Curtis) killer in the "Fear the Walking Dead" season 3 midseason finale remains to be seen.

With Ofelia back into the fold, fans can expect the story should move forward as far as Daniel (Ruben Blades) is concerned. He has been hoping his daughter is still alive and while she is, it might just be as heartbreaking to see her changed.

The first part of the "Fear the Walking Dead" season 3 midseason finale is titled "The Unveiling." The synopsis reads:

A new arrival sows a divide within the ranch. Meanwhile, Alicia (Alycia Debnam-Carey) forms a new relationship in the hopes of maintaining peace.

The second part is titled "Children of Wrath" with the synopsis:

Madison must negotiate the terms of an agreement in the midst of ranch-wide turmoil; and Nick and Alicia challenge their mother's motives.

The "Fear the Walking Dead" season 3 midseason finale will air on Sunday, July 9, at 9 p.m. ET on AMC.