'Fear the Walking Dead' Season 3 News: Emma Caulfield to Star in the Show Possibly as a Villain

"Fear the Walking Dead" gets a new cast member with Emma Caulfield, who will probably play one of the new villains.

AMCLuciana (Danay Garcia) and Nick (Frank Dillane) in one of the episodes of 'Fear the Walking Dead.'

"Fear the Walking Dead" serves as a prequel and companion series to another zombie-themed TV show from AMC, "The Walking Dead." Both titles were conceived and produced by Robert Kirkman.

TVLine was the first to report on Caulfield's new gig. She is known for her part in another thriller series "Buffy the Vampire Slayer." According to the same report, although AMC has already confirmed the news, it wants other important details to be kept under wraps. The network reportedly declined to comment on how long Caulfield's "Fear the Walking Dead" stay will be, nor did it give details about her character's description.

However, TVLine suggests that Caulfield might play the role of a longtime rumored villain who will give Nick Clark (Frank Dillane) and Luciana (Danay Garcia) an even harder time.

JoBlo echoes TV Line's speculations, citing that Dave Erickson, who is one of the executive producers, previously hinted that the series will introduce a new vital character who "is going to have an impact on Nick and Luciana." The new character was specifically described in the report as a female villain, which makes it easier to believe that Caulfied will play the role.

It can be recalled that the second season of "Fear the Walking Dead" ended with Nick and Luciana guiding a group of survivors away from Mexico and across the U.S. border in the hopes of finding help. However, they were welcomed by armed militia who did not hesitate to harm them. Luciana was shot while Nick passed out.

On the other hand, months after season 2 concluded, the cast and crew are now regrouping to film season 3. Comicbook reported last month that the production team of "Fear the Walking Dead" was preparing to start filming in Baja, Mexico.

It was supported by a Twitter post from another executive producer, Gale Anne Hurd, who shared a beautiful sunset view of Baja, saying, "It's so good to be back in #BeautifulBaja for #Season3 of #FearTWD."

AMC has yet to announce the premiere of "Fear the Walking Dead" season 3. However, Comicbook speculates that it might start airing on April 9, considering that "The Walking Dead" season 7 is slated to conclude on April 2.