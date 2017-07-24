'Fear the Walking Dead' Season 3 News, Release Date: SDCC 2017 Poster Highlighted Main Cast

AMC A promotional still from the "Fear the Walking Dead" season 3 midseason finale

Before the recently concluded San Diego Comic Con started last week, a new piece of key art for "Fear the Walking Dead" season 3 was released and teased what was in store for the series. The second half of the season will not air until September but the poster hinted that fans will see new and familiar faces in the cast when the series returns.

The SDCC 2017 poster highlighted a number of the main characters of the upcoming series, including Kim Dickens' Madison, Frank Dillane's Nick, Alycia Debnam-Carey's Alicia, Ruben Blades' Daniel, Mercedes Mason's Ofelia, Colman Domingo's Strand, Daniel Sharman's Troy, Sam Underwood's Jake and Lisandra Tena's Lola.

One thing that made the poster interesting was its feel, which was reminiscent of the Western genre themes that were featured in the first half of the season. It is also noteworthy that some of the characters who were previously not highlighted in the show now seem to be among the key characters in the second half, including the Otto brothers and Lola.

The first half of the season ended with Madison and her clan patching things up with a group of Native Americans, and Strand conversing with an astronaut. When the series returns, it will see Broke Jaw Ranch being home to the Clark family as well as several others.

Although "Fear the Walking Dead" has yet to be as commercially and critically successful as "The Walking Dead," the series has been showing significant improvement since its first season. Now that Madison is the focus of the story and Daniel is back, fans can expect season 3 to be more interesting than ever. Lola's return is also seen to add to the thrill, as this might mean more exposure for Daniel.

"Fear the Walking Dead" season 3 returns on Sept. 10 at 9 p.m. EDT on AMC.