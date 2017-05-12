'Fear the Walking Dead' Season 3 News, Spoilers: New Clip Offers First Look at Safe Zone in Mexico

With just a few weeks left before its season 3 premiere, "Fear the Walking Dead" continues to drop plenty of glimpses at the upcoming season. This week, a new preview for the series was released and it offers a more detailed look at the forthcoming season of the zombie-slaying horror series.

Facebook/FearTWD'Fear the Walking Dead' season 3 premieres June 4 on AMC.

The new clip gives viewers a look at the new location of the series in Baja, Mexico. In the series, this place is believed to be the perfect spot for people who want to prepare for doomsday. Madison and the group happen to come across this safe haven, complete with all the sustenance and supplies they need to survive.

According to actress Alycia Debnam-Carey, the upcoming season will find them basking in the beautiful valley and spending their days with another group of people who also know what has yet to come. However, it remains to be seen if they can actually trust this group or not.

Season 3 will also introduce Troy and Drake Otto, two of the new major characters who will live with the group. Meanwhile, Dayton Callie will play Jeremiah Otto, the landlord of the ranch and the one who readied the safe zone for people who want to outlive the apocalypse.

Based on the clip, the safe zone built by Jeremiah is far different from the Alexandria safe zone in "The Walking Dead." Unlike Alexandria which has a good number of houses built within the safe zone, Jeremiah's safe zone only has one mansion, with a long and winding road leading to it.

Meanwhile, AMC has also released some behind-the-scenes images from the new season. One of the photos shows Victor Strand sitting inside a hotel, alone, while another shows Nick and Luciana facing each other. The major spoiler is the one that shows Nick and Madison together, hinting that they will finally find their way back to each other in the next season.

