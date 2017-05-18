'Fear the Walking Dead' Season 3 News, Spoilers: New Promo Clip Reveals Luciana Is Alive

As "Fear the Walking Dead" season 3 is nearing its premiere date, fans are excited to know what is in store for their favorite characters in the series. Following the huge cliffhanger in the season 2 finale, it is exciting to see what awaits characters like Luciana and Nick.

Facebook/FearTWD'Fear the Walking Dead' season 3 premieres June 4 on AMC.

It can be recalled that in the season 2 finale, the series introduced a new character named Luciana. In the episode, she daringly led Nick and La Colonia towards their destination but was unfortunately shot by an unknown enemy. As the season came to a close, fans were left wondering if Luciana was able to survive the incident.

Thanks to the new promo clip for season 3, fans now finally have some clues on what happened to Luciana after being shot at the U.S. and Mexico border.

The clip reveals that following the intense encounter in the season 2 finale, Luciana was able to come out alive. In season 3, however, her gunshot wound will take a toll on her. In the clip, Luciana is shown passing through an underground tunnel with Nick. After some time, she tells him to leave her behind because she cannot seem to keep up with Nick's pace.

It is also interesting to note that after teaming up with Luciana to guard a small Mexican village and stumbling upon a group of aggressive mercenaries, Nick remains on his feet. The preview for season 3 reveals that in the upcoming season, he will meet up with the rest of his family.

Fans of the series have also yet to know how long Nick will be able to handle his close calls with both humans and walkers while battling his addiction. In the series, he is known for his ability to walk among the zombies using camouflage.

"Fear the Walking Dead" season 3 premieres on June 4 at 9 p.m. EDT on AMC.