'Fear the Walking Dead' Season 3 Release Date, News: New Featurette Teases Tension at the Broke Jaw Ranch

AMC A promotional still from the "Fear the Walking Dead" season 3 midseason finale

There will be some tension emerging at the Broke Jaw Ranch when "Fear the Walking Dead" season 3 returns in a few days.

A while ago, a new featurette for the second half of the season was released, and it offered some juicy details about the premiere of the midseason as well as a commentary from the cast and executive producer of the series.

The clip showed the cast giving their own thoughts of what viewers can expect from the next half of the installment, and one of the things to watch out for will be Strand's interactions with Walker after leaving the Abigail yacht, finding the Clark Family again and realizing the apocalypse.

According to executive producer Dave Erickson: "All bets are off. The nation has arrived at the Ranch."

Meanwhile, actor Colman Domingo, who portrays Strand in the series, said that viewers will find season 3 "landing a little deeper into the apocalypse where the rules are changing." He added: "I think the thing that fans can look forward to is that our families will be united in some way."

Showing some footage from the upcoming episodes, the featurette also sheds light on the battle between the Native Americans and the Broke Jaw Ranch, which was unable to find a resolution in the first half of the season. When the series returns, viewers will find the Nation ruling over.

It can be recalled that the midseason finale saw the battle between the Broke Jaw Ranch and the Nation making headway, putting the lives of many in danger. The episode saw Madison trying to fix relations with Walker, the Nation leader, by murdering Jeremiah. However, the most surprising twist came when it was Nick, Jeremiah's friend, who killed him.

The featurette revealed that the premiere episode of season 3B will find Madison taking over the ranch despite Jake being its official leader. Actress Alycia Debnam-Carey, who plays Alicia, described this as a "leadership vacuum" that will cause a divide among the people in the community.

"Fear the Walking Dead" season 3 returns on Sept. 10 on AMC.