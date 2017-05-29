'Fear the Walking Dead' Season 3 Release Date, Plot News: The Clarks Face Major Dilemma in Season Premiere

The fight for survival will intensify when "Fear the Walking Dead" returns on AMC for season 3 on Sunday.

Facebook/FearTWD"Fear the Walking Dead" season 3 to see Clark family in a dilemma

The network released the synopsis of the first part of the two-hour premiere titled "Eye of the Beholder," saying that Madison Clark (Kim Dickens) and her children Nick (Frank Dillane) and Alicia (Alycia Debnam-Carey) will be facing a major dilemma at the start of season 3. According to the synopsis, the family will have to work with each other to find a way back to safety.

The episode will be followed by another installment called "The New Frontier."

Other reports claim that the third season of "The Walking Dead" spin-off series will center on the conflict between the militia that will come from the US and a group of people from the south of the border.

Also, the upcoming season will see the return of Victor Strand (Colman Domingo) after being separated from the Clarks and Madison's boyfriend Travis Manawa (Cliff Curtis). However, there are no details yet regarding the mysterious businessman's reunion with the rest of the survivors.

On the other hand, showrunner Dave Erickson told TVLine in early May that Travis will play a special role in the group's survival in the upcoming season. "Travis has become sort of the apocalyptic warrior," Erickson stated. "He's far more ruthless than we've seen him be before. And that's going to ultimately compromise him and the family in ways that they didn't anticipate."

Erickson also revealed that Alicia will have to deal with her past actions in the upcoming season. "Having killed Andrés, Alicia has been knocked back a few steps... but starting around the fifth episode, she gets to a place where she becomes a bit harder and becomes more of an ally to her mother."

The two-hour season premiere of "Fear the Walking Dead" season 3 will be aired by AMC on Sunday, June 4, at 9 p.m. EDT.