'Fear the Walking Dead' Season 3 Spoilers, Air Date: Showrunner Previews What's to Come

"Fear the Walking Dead" will return in two weeks, and fans are anxiously waiting to see what the third season of the AMC zombie series has in store for them.

The main characters have had quite the experience over the past couple of seasons. They have all gone through tragedies and losses. And because of that, season 3 will see a different side of them.

"They went from the boat to the hacienda to the hotel, Nick went to the colonia, and what they've seen is that everything in this world is impermanent," executive producer Dave Erickson told TVLine. "So moving into the season, the group is far more assertive and stronger."

Last season, Travis (Cliff Curtis) discovered that his son had been murdered, and it led him to kill the people responsible. Travis has always gone the peaceful route, choosing not to engage in violence most of the time. However, his son's death will have a huge impact on him in season 3, with Erickson describing him as an "apocalyptic warrior."

"He's far more ruthless than we've seen him be before," the executive producer previewed. However, it does not look like Travis' newfound atttude will serve him and his family well in the long run, as Erickson also revealed that it will "ultimately compromise" them.

As for Madison (Kim Dickens), the upcoming season will also see her unleashed, as she does away with "anything resembling mercy" for a particular period. But, like Travis, her actions will not be without consequences.

And at the end of season 3, Erickson teased that the family will have a certain "tension between them that didn't exist before." That tension will likely be explored in the fourth season, which has already been picked up by AMC. However, season 3 will Erickson's last as showrunner, as he has chosen to relinquish his position. Andrew Chambliss and Ian Goldberg will replace him.

"Fear the Walking Dead" season 3 will premiere on Sunday, June 4 at 9 p.m. EDT on AMC.