'Fear the Walking Dead' Season 3 Spoilers: Daniel Salazar To Be Focus of Episode 4

The upcoming episode of "Fear the Walking Dead" season 3 will see Daniel Salazar (Ruben Blades) at the center, as viewers find out what happened to him during all the episodes he was absent.

This much was teased by showrunner Dave Erickson while speaking at the ATX Television Festival recently. Daniel made a surprise return after last being seen in season 2 episode 7. Erickson also confirmed that Daniel's appearance was not just all in Victor's (Colman Domingo) head.

"Daniel is back. We've been looking forward to bring him back for a long time," Erickson said (via The Hollywood Reporter).

Fans who are curious to know what Daniel has been through since his last appearance will be happy to know that there will be answers in the next episode. "I think we'll get a lot of information about where he went and how he found his way to the dam," Erickson said.

And like Daniel, Ofelia (Mercedes Mason) is also alive somewhere and fans will likewise see what happened to her.

A teaser trailer for the next episode previewed a lot of violence and killing of the undead. It also featured Victor in trouble, though it did not provide much of a glimpse into the Clark family's situation.

As fans may recall, the Clarks lost Travis (Cliff Curtis) in the premiere episode of the season. The death came as a shock to many, especially since no one really expected him to get killed off after his murderous rage in the season 2 finale. Of course, his death has a lasting effect on his family, particularly Madison (Kim Dickens).

"Madison really sort of takes control and doubles down. I don't think she could bare his sacrifice to be for nothing. Madison goes pretty dark this season," Erickson said. "She's got nothing left to lose."

