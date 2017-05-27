'Fear the Walking Dead' Season 3 Spoilers: EP Dave Erickson Teases Political Resonance, Best Season Yet

The highly anticipated third season of "Fear the Walking Dead" will see the continuation of the Clark family's story, with showrunner Dave Erickson teasing a certain political familiarity between the show and real life.

Facebook/FearTWD'Fear the Walking Dead' season 3 premieres June 4 on AMC.

While speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Erickson revealed that the upcoming season will hit viewers harder because of the current political climate.

"There was always going to be a certain topicality to this season, because it was always intended to be the border season," Erickson previewed. "That plan predates President Trump. But now, in the wake of the election, it resonates and echoes a little bit more."

Erickson also revealed that season 3 sets up a lot of possible storylines for future seasons. As fans may know by now, he is set to exit from the show he co-created, with Andrew Chambliss and Ian Goldberg taking over starting season 4.

Fans are also going to see some changes in the characters, especially Travis (Cliff Curtis), who blew his lid off in the season 2 finale. Season 3 will see Travis more unhinged than ever. Meanwhile, Madison (Kim Dickens) will also be more ruthless.

The season 2 ender saw the introduction of Jeremiah Otto (Dayton Callie), whom Erickson describes as the leader of a group of survivalists. "They're essentially a group of preppers who prepared for the end of democracy, not necessarily the rise of the dead," he teased.

It looks like the characters' morality will be tested in the new season. It is going to answer the question of how far are they willing to go in order to stay safe or get what they want. Of course, their actions will have consequences, which will ultimately put the family at odds.

With only a week left until the return of AMC's zombie apocalypse series, fans should prepare for a wild ride, especially since Erickson believes that season 3 "is the best we've done."

"Fear the Walking Dead" season 3 premieres Sunday, June 4, at 9 p.m. EDT on AMC.