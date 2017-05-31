'Fear the Walking Dead' Season 3 Spoilers: Salazar to Make a Comeback

During the past years, fans have taken a particular liking for the zombie universe. From series like "iZombie" and "Santa Clarita Diet" to "The Walking Dead" spin-off, hilariously titled "Fear the Walking Dead," zombies have proven time and again that the can be deadly no matter how slow and sluggish they may be.

Facebook/FearTWD Promotional picture for the series "Fear the Walking Dead."

"Walking Dead" has seen a lot of deaths that would be expected from a post-apocalyptic show. The success of the show has been huge and influential enough to warrant a spin-off series titled "Fear the Walking Dead." The spin-off has had a successful two seasons which has made fans expect a lot more from season 3. As such, showrunner Dave Erickson is looking to meet the expectations of the viewers.

"The goal was to not give the characters or the audience a chance to breathe as we returned to the show," said Erickson, according to Entertainment Weekly. "And also to establish the stakes of the season very quickly."

Perhaps one of the most anticipated events to happen in "Fear the Walking Dead" season 3 is Madison (Kim Dickens) reuniting her son, Nick (Frank Dillane). But the circumstances won't be ideal. The season will start off with Jeremiah Otto Sr.'s (Dayton Callie) militia group looking to establish their own nation based on their ideals. Whether or not Madison and her son will be accepted in the new nation is still a mystery.

"Fear the Walking Dead" season 3 will also feature the return of Daniel Salazar (Rubén Blades), who had seemingly burned himself to death along with an entire compound in the previous season.

Erickson previously stated that he didn't die in the fire. The idea of his death was important for the characters especially Ofelia (Mercedes Mason). But then again, as to what condition Salazar will be in when he returns is also still a mystery.

"Fear the Walking Dead" season 3 is set to air on Sunday, June 4 at 9 p.m. EDT.