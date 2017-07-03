'Fear the Walking Dead' Season 3 Spoilers: Where Is Ofelia?

When "Fear the Walking Dead" returns for its midseason finale, fans will likely have the answer to a long-standing question: Where is Ofelia?

Ofelia (Mercedes Masohn) dropped off the radar ever since she left Alicia (Alycia Debnam-Carey) at the hotel. Not much has been said about her solo venture and her encounter with a stranger in the desert. But fans might finally get to learn more about it in the next installment.

After appearing briefly and discreetly in this week's episode of "Fear the Walking Dead," the promo for next week's episode, titled "The Unveiling/Children of Wrath Part 1," revealed yet another Ofelia. Although the episode 7 of season 3 might not necessarily divulge Ofelia's situation, fans can expect to find out eventually.

The two-hour midseason finale will also see Nick (Frank Dillane) persuading Troy (Daniel Sharman) to allow him to enter the militia.

"Why though? Why join the militia?" Troy asks.

"I don't know," Nick responds. "Maybe I feel bad about what I've done. Do you ever feel that way about anything? You know. You do something and people die and things get worse."

Nick then goes on about what has been bothering him, particularly his getting Travis killed, the burden his mom has to bear because of him, and his sister who has gone missing. While that might have slightly persuaded Troy, perhaps what changes his mind is Nick's claim about wanting to protect everyone. Toward the end of the preview, he hands Nick a gun and warns him not to spook the new recruits.

Nick's joining the militia is timely. Elsewhere in the episode, communities are expected to clash. The ranch, for instance, will be divided following a new arrival.

"Fear the Walking Dead" season 3 episode 7, titled "The Unveiling/Children of Wrath Part 1," airs Sunday, July 9, at 9 p.m. EDT on AMC.