'Fear the Walking Dead' Season 3B Spoilers: EP Teases a 'Greater Evil' Coming

(Photo: AMC) A promotional still from "Fear the Walking Dead" season 3B.

Madison (Kim Dickens) and the group will face a challenge that they have not seen before in the second half of "Fear the Walking Dead" season 3 with a new threat coming their way.

Executive producer Dave Erickson teased to Syfy Wire that there will be a new character coming later in the season that "represents a greater danger and evil than anybody we've met to this point."

The EP teased that this new "Fear the Walking Dead" season 3B villain will make it seem like dealing with Jeremiah Otto (Dayton Callie) will be a walk in the park.

So there's the potential of a Big Bad that will come to the fore later on. As the family comes together, and it will be somewhat traumatic and somewhat violent if they do come together, they need to be in opposition to something. So one of the things we'll thread into the story as we get towards the end is who that force is, who that person is.

As Screen Rant pointed out, "Fear the Walking Dead" has not really featured a Big Bad so it looking like this new character will have quite the impact on the show, possibly like Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) has in show's parent series "The Walking Dead."

This also presents the unique opportunity to put the characters in a challenge they have not dealt with before although the season already has them in serious conflict.

Erickson teased that "Fear the Walking Dead" season 3B will also focus on bringing the characters together and it looks like this new baddie and whatever he is capable of will make that happen.

Characters that have been separated for quite some time are going to start to come back together. We'll bring Strand (Colman Domingo) back together with Madison, and then hopefully we seem to be heading towards a reuniting of Ofelia (Mercedes Masohn) and Daniel. To a larger extent I was very much interested in the idea of trying to bring the family back together as best we could by the time the season ended.

"Fear the Walking Dead" season 3B premieres Sunday, Sept. 10, at 9 p.m. ET.