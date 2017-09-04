'Fear the Walking Dead' Season 3B Spoilers: New Stills Tease Madison/Qualetaca Partnership, Family Tension and More

(Photo: AMC) A promotional still from "Fear the Walking Dead" season 3B.

A bunch of promotional stills from the second half of "Fear the Walking Dead" season 3 have been released, teasing what's next for Madison (Kim Dickens) and company.

One of the images shows that Madison and Qualetaca (Michael Greyeyes) will continue to work together. In fact, they appear to be on their way to some place but the path there is filled with the undead.

Another "Fear the Walking Dead" season 3B image shows Madison pointing her gun at someone or something unseen. While it is likely that she is getting ready to open fire on some zombies, with some hostile forces running around, it is not all too impossible that an enemy of hers that poses a greater threat is on the other end.

According to TV Guide, Madison will be in serious "family trouble" with her own family and the Otto brothers. "Fear the Walking Dead" season 3B will see her losing the trust of her kids.

Because of this, Jake Otto (Sam Underwood) could end up having Alicia (Alycia Debnam-Carey) as an ally in the latter half of the season. If that is not enough, Madison's attempt to manipulate Jake's unstable younger brother Troy (Daniel Sharman) is in danger of backfiring.

The latter half of "Fear the Walking Dead" season 3 will pave the way for intense family drama with a worrisome Alicia confronting his brother Nick (Frank Dillane), who is shown in another image not looking too thrilled about it.

Clearly, things are not dandy for all parties involved although Strand (Colman Domingo) seems to be looking better than how he was left in the midseason finale, at least based on the promotional stills.

"Fear the Walking Dead" season 3B will see the Black Hat survivors relocate to Broke Jaw fortifying the group with some serious manpower boost.

How will things go down? Fans will learn when "Fear the Walking Dead" season 3 returns Sunday, Sept. 10, on AMC.