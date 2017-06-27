'Fear the Walking Dead' Spoilers: Get to Know the Otto Family Patriarch, Jeremiah

Jeremiah Otto (Dayton Callie) is making his presence known in the third season of "Fear the Walking Dead," and he is one character fans will likely want to pay close attention to.

Fans actually got their first look at Jeremiah in Season 2.

During the episode entitled "Wrath," Jeremiah was seen inspecting the border, and that was when he found Ofelia Salazar (Mercedes Mason), according to the Walking Dead Wiki.

The conclusion of that fateful encounter remained unclear, though in a recent interview with Comic Book, Callie revealed more about what actually happened at the time.

According to Callie, his character did not kill Ofelia, though he did abandon her in the desert. The actor also shared that Jeremiah was not keeping her hostage and it seems as though this character is as unaware of what happened to her after the encounter as everyone else is.

Fans may be somewhat surprised to learn that Jeremiah did not actually kill Ofelia, and perhaps some may see that as an indicator that he was not necessarily going to be one of the show's main villains.

After all, as Forbes noted, Jeremiah himself appeared to be a fundamentally flawed character and his self-awareness could prevent him from turning into a truly loathsome villain.

Still, there does seem to be a sinister side to Jeremiah, one he seemingly wants to keep hidden as much as he can. Perhaps he simply wants to avoid needless displays of violence, though he certainly seems more than capable of flipping the switch and going on a rampage.

Jeremiah also seems to be living by his own moral code as well, and in time, fans may be able to see what happens when he decides to enforce that.

In any case, Jeremiah Otto will definitely be someone to watch in Season 3 of "Fear the Walking Dead."

