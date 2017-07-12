'Fear the Walking Dead' Spoilers: Season 3 About to Get Nasty for Sensitive Nick

Facebook/FearTWD "Fear the Walking Dead" season 3 airs Sundays on AMC.

AMC's "The Walking Dead" features characters trying to survive the post-apocalyptic world in the middle of forests and abandoned country buildings. One the other hand, "Fear the Walking Dead" features an urban setting that makes the spin-off series stand out from its predecessor. In an exclusive interview, "Fear the Walking Dead" showrunner Dave Erickson tells fans a little about how the previous casualties of AMC's series will affect season 3.

The midseason finale of "Fear the Walking Dead" season 3 featured Jeremiah Otto's (Dayton Callie) death. He was killed by the young but very angry hands of Nick (Frank Dillane), who was also partly motivated by the fact that he did not want his mother, Madison (Kim Dickens), have more blood on her hands. But considering the path that "Fear the Walking Dead" is taking, it is not very far off that when the season resumes, more major character deaths could be expected. Erickson recently sat down with The Hollywood Reporter and was generous enough to give some details about the rest of "Fear the Walking Dead" season 3.

"There was always a plan for Jeremiah to go away, and what it does for us is it redefines Nick and scrambles his psyche. We know Nick is sensitive. He has something of a poet's soul. He [kills Jeremiah] in the moment because he's trying to prevent his mother from having to do it," said Erickson. "He feels things far more deeply than that. It's going to get challenging for him, dealing with the murder. It'll lead to a new definition in his relationship with Madison."

As ominous as that sounds, "Fear the Walking Dead" has another question to answer. Fans are starting to catch on to the fact that Alicia's (Alycia Debnam Carey) age may have been altered midway into the story in order to let her be with Jake Otto (Sam Underwood), who is a significantly older man. Erickson has yet to comment on it, but fans are expecting an answer hopefully in the near future.

"Fear the Walking Dead" airs Sundays at 9 p.m. EDT on AMC.