'Fear the Walking Dead' Voice-Over Artist Randy Schell Has Died After Skydiving Accident

REUTERS/Niklas Daniel/United States Parachute Association/Handout via Reuters Voice-over artist Randy Schell dies in Texas skydiving accident.

"Fear the Walking Dead" has garnered a huge fanbase since its first season. Known for capturing the post-apocalyptic world of zombies in an urban setting, the support for the show has continued to grow enough to warrant a third season. However, a tragic accident has shaken up the cast and crew of the AMC series as voice-over artist Randy Schell was reported to have died in a skydiving incident.

"There are inherent dangers, as there are with anything in life. What happened to Randy and Dennis, the other gentleman he was involved in the collision with, was the equivalent of stepping off the curb and not seeing the bus coming. It was fate," said Chuck Akers, a friend and fellow skydiver, as reported by Khou. Akers was one of the eight people who participated in the planned group skydive.

The accident was caused by the fact that Schell's parachute opened in the direction of the other diver, which inevitably led him straight into a collision course. Furthermore, the two skydivers were approximately close to each other, which only served to solidify the inevitability of the crash. Weather was not reported to be a factor in the accident. Schell's friend, Dennis, sustained a leg injury but fortunately survived.

Although not many would recognize Schell in person, his voice has been heard over many TV series and commercials. He is best known for his voice-over role in "Fear the Walking Dead," which just recently aired its midseason finale. He has also done work for McDonald's, Coca-Cola, and Nike. As for his promotions, he can be heard in NBC's "Blindspot" and History Channel's "American Restoration." His voice was often described as golden liquid, and he will be sorely missed. Fans of Schell have offered their deepest condolences following the ripple of shock and devastation they felt when they heard the news.