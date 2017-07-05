Federal Court Upholds Law Protecting Christians Who Object to Gay 'Marriage' in Mississippi

In a resounding victory for the cause of religious freedom, a federal appeals court upheld a law in Mississippi that provides broad legal protection to Christians who object to same-sex "marriage."

(PHOTO: FACEBOOK/PHIL BRYANT) Mississippi Gov. Phil Bryant signs the Protecting Freedom of Conscience from Government Discrimination Act on April 5, 2016 at the Governor's Office in Jackson, Mississippi.

A three-judge panel of theFifth U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled unanimously last month that the Protecting Freedom of Conscience from Government Discrimination Act may go into effect, overruling an earlier declaration by District Judge Carlton Reeves that the law was unconstitutional, LifeSiteNews reported.

Mississippi Gov. Phil Bryant signed the bill into law in April 2016 despite enormous pressure from various sectors.

In its ruling, the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals noted that the people who oppose the law "have not clearly shown injury-in-fact," which means they have not been able to show how those who favor same-sex "marriage" would be harmed by allowing people with contrary beliefs to live consistently with their beliefs.

Nevertheless, the court said appeals need to be exhausted first before the law can take effect.

The law protects from discrimination charges those who believe in the biblical concept of marriage, which is the union of one man and one woman. It also protects those who believe that sex is only for heterosexual marriage, and that gender can only be based biologically and not up to the choice of individuals.

Attorney Kevin Theriot from the Alliance Defending Freedom (ADF) said the law's only purpose is "to ensure that Mississippians don't live in fear of losing their careers or their businesses simply for affirming marriage as a husband-wife union."

He said this is warranted because there are people who "want to restrict freedom and impose their beliefs on others by ensuring dissenters are left open to the government discrimination."

Writing for the Daily Signal, Dr. Ryan T. Anderson of the Heritage Foundation lauded the Fifth Circult's decision, saying it only affirmed what is right—that giving exemptions for sincerely-held beliefs does not establish any religion.

"Protecting pro-life consciences did not violate the Constitution ... nor do laws protecting pacifists," he said, adding that the law's "only aim is peaceful coexistence in the face of disagreement."

Anderson said the Mississippi law should be emulated by other states and even the U.S. Congress. "Other states should follow Mississippi's lead in protecting religious liberty and the rights of conscience after the redefinition of marriage," he said. "So, too, should Congress pass protections at the federal level."