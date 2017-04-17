Feeling Down? 5 Bible Verses, Encouragements God Wants You To Know Everyday

Pexels

The Christian walk is not always an easy one. Yes, even Christians have bad days. Being a follower of Christ does not automatically mean that you won't get a flat tire, have a financial difficulty, lose a job or even have relationship problems. We all go through tough times and like anyone, it can be discouraging to do so.

But in hard times, we have a God who is true to His promises. Those promises can lift us up in our deepest pits if we focus on them instead of on the difficulty of our circumstance. Philippians 4:8 tells us, "Finally, brothers and sisters, whatever is true, whatever is noble, whatever is right, whatever is pure, whatever is lovely, whatever is admirable—if anything is excellent or praiseworthy—think about such things."

But the question is do you know what encouragements and promises God has made for you? Here are just five of the many that can help you when you're feeling down.

God is with you

Even through hard times and storms, God is with you. He promises that He will never leave nor forsake those who seek Him. As Deuteronomy 31:8 says, "It is the Lord who goes before you. He will be with you; he will not fail you or forsake you. Do not fear or be dismayed."

God's joy will strengthen you

We all need that extra boost of strength in times of hardships. That's what Nehemiah needed and what He got when He declared "And do not be grieved, for the joy of the LORD is your strength." (Nehemiah 8:10) God's joy is a fruit that comes with His Spirit that comes freely when we abide in Christ.

Jesus will bring us peace

Jesus is the prince of peace and is thus the source of it. There's plenty peace for all who seek it and when we seek Christ there we will find peace. John 14:27 tells us, "Peace I leave with you; my peace I give you. I do not give to you as the world gives. Do not let your hearts be troubled and do not be afraid."

We find rest in Christ

If you're tired and weary then there is always rest made available for you. Sometimes we feel we don't have the ability to rest or even the desire for it. But Jesus invites us all in Matthew 11:28 saying, "Come to me, all who labor and are heavy laden, and I will give you rest."

God turns sorrow into joy

Are you filled with sorrow today? God can give you joy if we surrender our sorrows to Him. Psalm 30:11 tells us, "You have turned for me my mourning into dancing; you have loosed my sackcloth and clothed me with gladness."