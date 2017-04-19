Female Gospel Singer Proposes To Boyfriend, Surprising Her Kenyan Fans

In a surprising turn of events, a female gospel singer from Kenya has decided to propose to her boyfriend, leaving many Kenyans surprised, news reports say.

PixabayA female gospel singer from Kenya proposed to her boyfriend.

Kenyan gospel singer Sarah Nanaa might have had to cancel her wedding in 2015 after discovering that her fiancé was cheating with her best friend, but two years later, she decided to try her hand in marriage again – this time with her boyfriend, Tuko reported.

Nanaa was about to marry her former fiancé in 2015 when, just moments before walking down the aisle and tying the knot, she discovered that the man she was going to marry was cheating on her with her best friend.

"It's over between us. I am not marrying him!" Nanaa told Word Is in 2015.

Despite admitting that she "can" and "will" forgive the man, Nanaa was determined never to marry him ever. Now, two years later, Nanaa appears to have healed from that heartbreak and is ready to marry. Only this time, it's a different man.

According to the gospel singer, the days of women waiting to be proposed to are gone, and so she was the one who proposed to her new boyfriend.

"Yeah I popped the question and he said, 'Yes, yes, yes!'" Nanaa told Word Is. " It is a high time we start being ourselves instead of complaining, take the initiative as a lady."

With her proposal leaving many Kenyans shocked, Nanaa saw the opportunity to defend her decision, saying, "I didn't see the big deal in waiting for him to do so and I know we both genuinely love each other."

Nanaa said her boyfriend himself was surprised at the sudden turn of events, noting that he took "like 30 seconds" to let the question sink in. However, she cannot deny that the man was absolutely happy.

"He said he had for so long waited for that very moment I would say that and I have made him the happiest man," she said.

The gospel singer did not release any proposal photos because her boyfriend prefers a life away from the spotlight. Nanaa, however, said that he is someone who has known her for 16 years.

Nanaa said his boyfriend knows her very well, and has been good to her. She says he is very caring towards her and is always happy for her.

"I have for some time had this strong feeling that my soul mate is nearby but was wondering where," she said. "After lots of prayers, God indeed kept sending him nearer and nearer."