Fergie and Black Eyed Peas News: Will.i.am Denies Fergie's Rumored Exit

After reports claimed that Fergie was no longer a part of the Black Eyed Peas, her bandmate will.i.am has clarified that the rumors are not true.

REUTERS/Cheryl Ravelo The Black Eyed Peas, Fergie (L), Taboo (2nd R), apl.de.ap (2nd L) and will.i.am, perform during their concert in Manila, October 25, 2011.

The band's rapper and songwriter posted his reaction about Fergie's rumored departure from the group on Twitter, saying that their only female member is just focused on her upcoming album, "Double Dutchess," while the rest of the Black Eyed Peas including apl.de.ap and Taboo are working on their project called "Masters of the Sun."

Rumors about Fergie's departure from the hip-hop group stemmed from an article posted by Emirati magazine Ahlan! where will.i.am mentioned that the Black Eyed Peas was known for featuring other female artists in the past. He also mentioned that Fergie is currently busy with her solo project, but he and the rest of the group have no intentions of replacing her.

Fergie was also noticeably absent during the group's performance during the One Love Manchester event on Sunday, June 4, which Ariana Grande organized to raise funds for the victims of the bombing that took place during her concert in the city. Grande filled in Fergie's place when the group performed their hit song "Where Is The Love?"

The group also performed without Fergie during the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) Champions League final in Wales on Saturday, June 3.

"She's working on her solo project at the moment, we're on this brand-new experience, celebrating 20 years of Black Eyed Peas putting out music," the 42-year-old musician and record producer stated. "We worked on a bunch of songs on her solo record, we're proud that she has her label, but Black Eyed Peas are pushing it forward in terms of content, technology and experiences on our new project, Masters of the Sun."

He also clarified the rumors that former Pussycat Dolls member Nicole Scherzinger would be the one to replace Fergie in the group.