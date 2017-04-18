'Feud' Season 1 Finale Spoilers: Joan Takes On New Role Despite Declining Health

The upcoming episode of "Feud" season 1 will see Joan (Jessica Lange) struggling with her declining health as she prepares to take on a new leading role for a film.

Facebook/FeudFX'Feud: Bette and Joan' airs Sundays at 10 p.m. EST on FX.

The synopsis for the new episode titled "You Mean All This Time We Could Have Been Friends?" reveals that Joan will undertake a new role on a movie, even though her health is worsening. Meanwhile, Bette (Susan Sarandon) will find herself being challenged by a new opponent in the industry. As a result, she will contemplate her bitter rivalry with Joan.

A teaser trailer for the next episode, which is also the season finale, has been released. It starts out on the set of Joan's new movie as Bette points out in a voiceover that "Old Hollywood is really over." Joan sees who her co-star is going to be, and it remains to be seen how she will react to him.

Joan is reminded that her health is not getting any better, and that she should start considering her condition, especially at her age. However, she is more concerned about her appearance than anything else. Bette, on the other hand, is also feeling that Hollywood is moving on without her. It is pointed out to her that Joan could be the only other person who understands where she is coming from.

The episode will mark the season 1 finale of the show, effectively closing the chapter on "Bette and Joan." The second season will focus on a different famous feud, tackling the story and relationship of Prince Charles and Princess Diana.

Meanwhile, here is a brief recap of the previous episode titled "Abandoned!"

After having had enough of Bette's ways to undermine her, Joan went on a strike of sorts and pretended to be sick in order to halt production for "What Ever Happened to Cousin Charlotte?" which was eventually renamed to "Hush... Hush, Sweet Charlotte." However, she ended up being sued by Fox and being replaced by Bette's friend, Olivia (Catherine Zeta-Jones).

"Feud" season 1 airs Sundays at 10 p.m. EDT on FX.