'Fever' Cast News, Updates: Elisabeth Moss Cast in BBC America's 'Fever'

"The Handmaid's Tale" star Elisabeth Moss has been cast in BBC America's period drama "Fever." She is set to play the infamous "Typhoid Mary."

REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni Elisabeth Moss will portray "Typhoid Mary" in BBC America's upcoming miniseries "Fever."

"I look forward to telling this story about one of the most infamous women in America, 'Typhoid Mary,' a woman whose true tale has never been told," Moss states. "She was incredibly unique, stubborn, ambitious and in fierce denial of any wrongdoing until her death where she lived out her days imprisoned on an island just off of the Bronx in New York. She is incredibly complicated — something I seem to enjoy playing."

The miniseries is about the story of Mary Mallon, the Irish immigrant who first brought the acute illness to the U.S., particularly to the ever-growing metropolis that is New York City.

Mallon was a cook for wealthy families, and wherever she went, typhoid outbreaks would follow. Despite having infected dozens of people, Mallon appeared to be in perfect health. Three deaths are attributed to her. This cook had poor hygiene practices. She refused to wash her hands before preparing a meal, as she believed she had no reason to. Mallon never acknowledged herself as a carrier of the disease.

When typhoid researcher George Soper started connecting the dots, it led him to Mallon. When the press got word of the news, they dubbed her "Typhoid Mary."

Typhoid is an infectious bacterial fever that manifests through red spots on the chest area, as well as the abdominal region. One of the symptoms includes intestinal irritation.

"Fever" will be developed by Moss and Annapurna Television's Sue Naegle and Megan Ellison. The miniseries follows the Mary Beth Keane's novel of the same name. "Enlightened" actor Phil Morrison is set to direct the show, while "True Blood" writer Robin Veith will pen it.

More updates should follow.