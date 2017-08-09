'Fidget Spinner Simulator': $1 Game Gets a $30 DLC

(Photo: Redsquare Studios) The items offered in the "Premium Member" DLC for "Fidget Spinner Simulator."

"Fidget Spinner Simulator," a $1 game that brings together many of the trends of today to experience behind the computer screen, has a new downloadable content (DLC) 30 times its price.

For the uninitiated, "Fidget Spinner Simulator" does exactly what its title says, which is to give users the chance to virtually play the trendiest toy of the year but with the added virtual equivalent of riding the hoverboard and vape.

Now, Redsquare Studios wants players to shell out $30 to upgrade their experience to "premium" by unlocking the "Premium Member" achievement.

The so-called perk of being a "Premium Member" in "Fidget Spinner Simulator" is being able to rock a "Premium Gold Plated" fidget spinner and a gold plated vape pen in the game.

For those who think that $30 is too much to spend for what they are getting — not to mention they are doing so on a $1 game — the price actually already includes a discount. Its original price was $50.

In announcing the DLC, the developer kept it short and sweet. They recognize that the price is going overboard, but they don't seem to take the criticism seriously.

"Ayyyy lmao. Premium Member DLC at a ridiculous price is out," he wrote along with a Pepe the Frog emoticon.

Many of the comments from Steam users reeked of disappointment and annoyance due to the high pricing while some just want the game out of the platform as they believe it was only made to troll people.

Others choose to be in on the joke, calling the "Fidget Spinner Simulator" DLC "lit" and "a dream come true." In response to the naysayers, a developer wrote: "Why? It's easy not to buy the DLC right? Nobody is forcing anybody" with an emoticon of President Donald Trump at the end.

As Destructoid points out, Redsquare definitely released the pricey "Fidget Spinner Simulator" as a joke that probably aims to mess with Steam itself or the random people who would actually be willing to fork out the cash.