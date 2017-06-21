Fidget Spinners Purpose Questioned; Doctors, Parents, Priests Reveal Their Experiences

Fidget spinners, toys that are marketed to help lower stress and anxiety, have grown exponentially in terms of popularity in recent weeks. Now, the toys are landing on the hands of people it is not meant for, leading to some very weird, often dangerous experiences.

Facebook/fidgetspinnerPromotional picture for fidget spinner.

The toy was originally invented over two decades ago for people suffering from ADHD, autism, or anxiety. However, the toys have become a trend and have become a nuisance, with many people finding them irritating.

However, the toys are more than causing headaches to people around their users. They can also prove dangerous to those using them, particularly children who see it as just another toy.

The design is simple, a flat piece of plastic with metal weights to provide balance while spinning. However, there are also a number of small parts that could be dislodged and these objects could pose a danger.

One such case involves a young boy playing with a fidget spinner where one of the metal discs flew off and landed inside his mouth and into his throat. Given that most of the toy's new patrons are children, parents are now concerned regarding its safety.

Aside from the obvious dangers, doctors have also warned that the toys could cause the conditions that it is meant to address. However, this has not been substantiated by any studies and could just be a hoax.

But perhaps the most unusual experience yet to be reported about the toy is its use for religious purposes. There have been multiple instances where priests have used the device to help people get closer to God.

Priests are reportedly using the toy as a tool to their sermons as a symbol for the trinity. While it might help the church get in touch with younger generations, there's no doubt many find it weird that fidget spinners are being used this way.