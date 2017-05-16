Fidget Spinners: Where to Buy? 7-Eleven, Walmart, Target, Amazon?

Fidget Spinners are quickly becoming the hottest new addictive toy. Over the past few days, they have risen to popularity to the point that they are being banned.

(Photo: Wikimedia Commons/BDaniel)A fidget spinner.

For those who are not familiar with the fad yet, fidget spinners are stress-relieving tools that were originally designed by Florida inventor Catherine Hettinger to help kids deal with attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) and anxiety.

Small enough to fit in one's hand, a fidget spinner comes with a bearing at the center that the user grips with the index finger and thumb. It also has a throwing star-like rotational blade that spins when the user flicks it.

Majority of the fidget spinners available come with this design while there are others that take it to the next level, with versions that even light up.

As to why the fidget spinners have become so popular lately, the sudden mania came after YouTubers shared videos of them doing tricks with the toys.

Many would come for the experience, but will stay for the the sensation it gives to users when spun, which is largely the source of their appeal as per Independent.

While the fidget spinners really help with stress by keeping people grounded and focused and is also good with coping with the tension and pressure brought about by work, many have been using fidget spinners for tricks and stunts.

Some schools have now banned the fidget spinners for being too distracting as many kids use them during lessons. They have become disruptive as well due to the noise they make, which, ironically, gives people around the use a hard time to focus.

Despite this, the fidget spinners have become the next big thing in toys. They are available basically everywhere. 7-Eleven has recently announced they are going to offer the toys.

Interested buyers can also get them from Amazon and retailers like Walmart and Target. The price ranges from as low as $7.99 up to $20.