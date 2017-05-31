'FIFA 18' Arrives With Different Name on Nintendo Switch; Will There Be Changes in Gameplay Performance Too?

Electronic Arts subtly confirmed that "FIFA 18" will have a different name when it launches on the Nintendo Switch, and some people have asked if that would also mean changes in the gameplay's performance.

EA Sports"FIFA 18" will be coming out in September

EA recently announced the lineup of games to be presented at the EA Play event in June, and last on the list is "EA Sports FIFA" that was indicated to be for the Nintendo Switch.

There is actually a reason for many to speculate. It can be recalled that earlier this year, Eurogamer news editor Tom Phillips shared on Twitter, "I've heard FIFA Switch is based off of the 360/PS3 versions which still get made."

EA has yet to confirm if the Nintendo Switch version of "FIFA 18" is indeed based on games for much older gaming platforms. However, the video game company has already said before that Nintendo's hybrid on-the-go console will get a "custom built" "FIFA" game. It also made a promise that "EA SPORTS FIFA on Nintendo Switch will be the most immersive, social, and authentic sports game ever created for Nintendo players."

On the other hand, iDigitalTimes listed several possible reasons why the Nintendo Switch version is getting a different name. The report speculated that EA might have opted for the name "EA Sports FIFA" because it is possible the game will not be created through the promising Frostbite engine.

Naming the Nintendo Switch version "FIFA 18" might create the expectation that it contains the same content and runs in the exact way as other gaming system versions of "FIFA 18" do. Since that might not be the case, making the consumers hope for something that cannot be delivered by the game might backfire for the entire "FIFA" franchise, iDigitalTimes added.

Meanwhile, aside from "EA Sports FIFA," other games to be presented at the EA Play event are "Star Wars Battlefront II," "FIFA 18," "Madden NFL 18," the latest "Need for Speed" game, "The Sims Mobile" and more of "The Sims 4," "Battlefield 1: In The Name of the Tsar," additional contents for "Star Wars: Galaxy of Heroes" and "Titanfall 2," and the latest mobile versions of "Madden NFL" and "NBA Live."

As to what "EA Sports FIFA" for the Nintendo Switch can or cannot do, players can expect more detailed news during the EA Play event on June 10 to June 12.