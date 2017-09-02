'FIFA 18' Demo Release Date News: Release Date Leaked Ahead Of Big EA Sports Announcement

EA official website Promotional picture for the game "FIFA 18"

When it comes to sports video games, it doesn't get any bigger than "FIFA 18" and the anticipation couldn't be higher. This makes the recent leak of the game's demo something that most fans will appreciate.

The release date appears to have been leaked ahead of a big announcement by EA Sports. According to a new retail listing for the football simulator, the demo's release date is set on Sept. 15, 2017.

The game's demo page already went live on the Xbox Store along with a date as well as a 7.3 GB file size. Fans can access the demo by searching for "FIFA 18" content and selecting the Ronaldo Nazario ICON Loan.

With the games' rival, Konami's "Pro Evolution Soccer," releasing two weeks earlier, it might coincide with the demo's launch.

There are no details yet about which teams will be playable. However, there is a high chance that it will be the same as the ones available to try out at events like the Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3) as well as the game's beta.

EA has allowed players to play a version of the game at different events which allowed fans to try out a few football teams. These include Manchester City, Manchester United, Chelsea, Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid, Juventus, Bayern Munich, PSG, LA Galaxy, and Toronto FC.

In terms of leagues, EA has bagged the Chinese Super League this year and has subsequently been added into the game. This will certainly allow gamers to pit their favorite European teams to the cream of the crop of football teams from the Far East.

So for those who have yet to get a copy of the game for themselves, it is available for pre-order with three editions to choose from. With only four weeks to go, now would be a great time to pre-order.

"FIFA 18" is set to be released on Sept. 29, 2017.