'FIFA 18' News: 'Custom-Built Version' To Be Released for the Nintendo Switch This Year

The Nintendo Switch will play host to more than just the expected lineup of first party offerings, and for sports fans, they can look forward to "FIFA 18" being made available for this new gaming platform.

EA SportsThe follow-up to 'FIFA 17,' 'FIFA 18' will be coming to the Nintendo Switch sometime later this year

Recently, more details about the Nintendo Switch version of this upcoming game were provided by Electronic Arts.

Speaking recently to Gamereactor, EA chief competition officer Peter Moore shared some interesting details about the new game.

First off, players can apparently count on this new football simulator working well with the Nintendo Switch.

When asked if the Switch version of the game would more closely resemble the last-gen versions as opposed to the current-gen ports, Moore responded by revealing that a "custom-built version" of "FIFA 18" will be offered for the Nintendo Switch.

This is potentially really good news for football fans.

Given that the Switch features a portable quality that can allow fans to play even when they aren't at home, that could mean they will now be able to engage in thrilling football games even while they are on the road.

Unfortunately, even if the Nintendo Switch port of the game will end up offering some unique features, developers have not opted to talk about that just yet, so fans will just have to stay tuned.

Specific details about when the Switch version of this football game will be released are also unavailable at this point, though Moore did hint that it will come out "later this year."

Notably, "FIFA 17" was released in North America on Sept. 27 of last year, and the next entry of the franchise may be made available within that timeframe as well. The timeline for the Nintendo Switch version is obviously not quite as easy to determine, meaning fans will have to keep on waiting for that valuable bit of information.

More news about "FIFA 18" should be made available soon.