'FIFA 18' News: More 'FIFA' Games Likely To Come To Nintendo Switch According To EA

EA Promotional photo for "FIFA 18" on Nintendo Switch.

More "FIFA" games will be coming to the Nintendo Switch following the release of "FIFA 18" later this month. This is according to the game's supervising producer who gave a promising outlook regarding the series' future on the platform.

According to Andrei Lazarescu, he believes that gamers will see more "FIFA" on the Switch in the future. This is despite EA's short lived support of portable "FIFA" games and Nintendo consoles as a whole.

"I think we are going to see more "FIFA" on Switch in the future," said Lazarescu in an interview with Gamespot. "'FIFA 18' is the best portable version of the game we've ever done."

Lazarescu answered criticisms regarding the Switch version's lack of some modes seen in the PS4 and Xbox One versions of the game. Chief among these is the "The Journey," a single-player story campaign mode.

According to Lazarescu, "The Journey" is a mode powered by Frostbite engine and only exists in the Frostbite engine. This means that to include it in the Nintendo Switch, the Frostbite engine itself is needed and since the platform doesn't have Frostbite, it doesn't have "The Journey" as well.

When asked whether the mode could come to future "FIFA" Switch releases, Lazarescu said he wasn't sure. "If we moved the game over to Frostbite, then yes it could happen. But I don't know if that's going to happen. Frostbite is a very different beast."

Finally, Lazarescu answered reports that claim "FIFA" on Switch would lose functionality seen in other versions when playing with just one Joy-Con. To this, he replied that different buttons and modifiers mean that only skill moves are lost when playing with a single Joy-Con. The Four-Button Mode is the custom control scheme that will allow players to play with a friend without the need to buy anything else.

"FIFA 18" is set to be released on Sept. 29 for the PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, Xbox 360, PlayStation 3, and Windows PC.