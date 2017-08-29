'FIFA 18' News: What to Expect From the Nintendo Switch Version?

EA official website Promotional photo for "FIFA 18" on Nintendo Switch

After taking this year's Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3) and using it to make a major comeback, Nintendo seems to be riding the momentum with the upcoming release of "FIFA 18" on their flagship console, the Switch. Considering all the features of the console, the popular game title developed by Electronic Arts (EA) is about to get interesting. New gameplay footage has also been released as well as teasers on what to expect for the Nintendo Switch version.

"We spent a lot of time actually understanding what the console is," said "FIFA 18" supervising producer Andrei Lăzărescu, as reported by Gamepur. "In docked [mode], which we're seeing right now, for example, it is 1080p and running at 60 frames per second. When you plug it out and play it in handheld it's 720p."

Fans at this year's Gamescom were thrilled to see that EA Sports definitely stepped up their game when it came to bringing "FIFA 18" to the Nintendo Switch. The graphics and the visuals are as high as the console can offer and the fans could not have asked for anything better.

Further reports have also revealed that a gameplay demo was also shown and it featured the immersive and social capacities of "FIFA 18" on Nintendo Switch.The game developers also revealed that they made a few tweaks in the career mode of "FIFA 18." This especially excited fans as it means that someone other than football icons Christian Ronaldo and Lionel Messi can win the Player of the Year awards.

For those who would like to get a firsthand experience of "FIFA 18," the reports also indicated that a demo will be playable during the Insomnia61 festival. It will be played on the PlayStation 4 (PS4).

"FIFA 18" is scheduled to be released on Sept. 29 on PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.