'FIFA 18' Release Date News: Three Editions to Be Available in September

Electronic Arts is set to release another version of its "FIFA" video game this year, but not much has been confirmed. With "FIFA 17" being released in three different editions, it's expected for "FIFA 18" to come out with the same.

EA Sports "FIFA 18" will be coming out in September.

When "FIFA 17" became available for pre-order last year, EA released three editions: Standard, Deluxe and Super Deluxe. The Standard edition was priced at $60, the Deluxe edition at $80 and the Super Deluxe at $100. Each edition had something additional to offer; the higher the edition, the more additional things players would receive.

The least expensive edition, Standard, offered an additional five FIFA Ultimate Team (FUT) Draft Tokens, eight match FUT loan items and custom FUT kits. Meanwhile, the Deluxe edition came with 20 FUT Jumbo Premium Gold Packs that were used once a week over the course of 20 weeks, three match FUT Team of the Week loan players, eight match FUT loan items and custom FUT kits.

Ultimately, the most expensive edition was the one that offered the most with the pack. Super Deluxe came with 40 FUT Jumbo Premium Gold Packs that were used twice a week over the course of 20 weeks, three match FUT Team of the Week loan players, eight match FUT loan items and custom FUT kits.

"FIFA" video gamers are looking forward to having the same type of editions offered for "FIFA 18" and hopefully even more.

Another thing to look forward to with the release of "FIFA 18" is the comeback of one of FIFA's legends, Brazilian striker Ronaldo. In a video leak posted on Reddit, commentators can be heard mentioning Ronaldo's charm in Barcelona.

More information regarding "FIFA 18" and its inclusions may be released at the EA event during the Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3) in June.

"FIFA 18" will be available for pre-order on Tuesday, June 6. EA Access members will get to play the game earlier, while non-members will get their hands on the game by the end of September.