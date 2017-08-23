'FIFA 18' Release Date, Trailer, Gameplay News: EA Sports Reveals New Gamescom Trailer Ahead of Sep. 29 Launch

"FIFA 18" is bringing this year's soccer simulation to the PC, PlayStation and Xbox with new teams, players and a whole ton of adjustments from the previous game. EA Sports have launched a new trailer in this year's Gamescom to show their progress ahead of the game's Sep. 29 launch.

EA Sports/FIFA A promo image features Cristiano Ronaldo, cover player for "FIFA 18" by EA Sports.

EA Sports brought Gamescom 2017 in Cologne up to speed about their newest entry to the "FIFA franchise" with a new official trailer, which the devs have also released online via YouTube.

This, along with another previously released gameplay trailer, presents in-game scenes in a variety of fast cuts, advertisement style, showing off the improved graphics of "FIFA 18" as a result of the game's move to the new Frostbite engine.

The new tech that EA Sports is more than happy to show fans in this year's Gamescom, however, is the Real Player Motion Technology, a new animation and interaction system that the company calls "the biggest step in gameplay innovation in franchise history."

This new feature promises to bring the signature moves of FIFA's top players to PC and consoles, and the new tech adds size and attributes information to movements collected using motion capture techniques. The result, EA claims, is " life-like tendencies of the world's best" felt through the game's controls.

"FIFA 18" is being released for the Xbox One, Xbox 360, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 3, PC and the Nintendo Switch on Sep. 29. The game will come with in the form of at least three separate editions, according to Den of Geek.

The Ronaldo and Icon Editions, aside from giving out $60 and $120 worth of Team Packs, respectively, lets players access the game three days earlier, on Sep. 26.

The video below is the new Gamescom 2017 trailer debuted by EA Sports for "FIFA 18," launching in just over a month this coming Sep. 29. More details are expected to be shared by EA Sports as they continue to hold events in this year's Gamescom.