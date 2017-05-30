'FIFA' Latest News: Nintendo Switch Version Will Be Playable at E3 2017

Video game publisher Electronic Arts (EA) has recently announced that "FIFA" will be playable on the Nintendo Switch during its EA Play E3 event scheduled in June.

(Photo: Facebook/easportsfifa)A promotional photo of EA Sports' video game "FIFA 17."

According to a report by GameRant, "FIFA" will not have a spot on the actual Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3) game floor since EA is forgoing a traditional press conference, and it will not be present at the actual convention.

Instead, as the company practiced the previous year, EA will be hosting a three-day show over the weekend prior to E3. This event will be open to the public, and they will allow people to try out several video games from EA that are scheduled to arrive later this year.

Anyone who is interested to play "FIFA" on the Switch at EA Play will be able to do so since the participation in the event is free. Those who are interested in attending the event will just need to register. EA Play will take place at the Palladium in Hollywood and is set to run from Saturday, June 10 until Monday, June 12. Other games that will be featured at the show include "Star Wars Battlefront 2," "Madden NFL 18" and "NBA LIVE 18."

"FIFA" will be the only Nintendo Switch video game that will be appearing at EA play this year.

Recent reports have also surfaced that the "FIFA" game that will be released for the Nintendo Switch will be different from the upcoming "FIFA 18" video game.

As noted by Eurogamer.net, the recent press release issued by EA for the upcoming EA Play 2017 mentioned two separate games related to the "FIFA" franchise: the standard video game "FIFA 18" and the Switch game "EA Sports FIFA." This suggests that "FIFA" on the new Nintendo console is different enough that it cannot carry the "FIFA 18" game title. However, what exactly these differences are remain unknown.

"FIFA" or "EA Sports FIFA" will be available on the Nintendo Switch later this year.