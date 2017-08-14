Fifth Harmony Angsty New Music Video for 'Angel'

REUTERS/Danny Moloshok (L-R) Singers Ally Brooke, Normani Kordei, Lauren Jauregui, and Dinah Jane of Fifth Harmony arrive at the People's Choice Awards 2017 in Los Angeles, California, U.S., January 18, 2017.

Fifth Harmony has finally dropped the music video for their latest single, "Angel."

On Thursday, Fifth Harmony unveiled a new single from their upcoming self-titled album, and just a day after, the now four-member girl group quickly followed with a music video for the single, "Angel." It should be remembered that Fifth Harmony had previously released the first single from their album "Down," back in June, their first-ever single as a quartet. Directed by David Camarena and produced by Skrillex, "Angel" features the girls of Fifth Harmony namely Normani Kordei, Ally Brooke, Lauren Jauregui, and Dinah Jane Hansen seemingly tormenting a guy who may have wronged them.

Back in December 2016, Fifth Harmony lost one of their member after Camila Cabello departed from the group in order to pursue a solo career. But despite the loss, it looks like the remaining girls have not lost any of their confidence, hence their upcoming album, "Fifth Harmony," which will be out this Aug. 25. "Fifth Harmony" will also be the third album released by the group.

In an interview wih Seventeen, Fifth Harmony revealed that they are now focusing on the future together. The girls will be on the September/October issue of the magazine.

"We're focusing on this new era. We've had some highs and some very, very sad lows, but together we're writing our new narrative," says Ally Brooke.

"It's so beautiful having four women on the same page. There's nothing we can't get through together," Normani added.

Prior to working on their new album, the foursome had also been busy with solo projects and engagements and they admitted that being on their own for a while had helped keep the group together.

Cabello, on the other hand, will also be releasing her first solo album titled "The Hurting. The Healing. The Loving." this coming Sept. 22, which also features her latest single "Crying in the Club."