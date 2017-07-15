Fifth Harmony Names Who Replaces Camila Cabello: 'We're in a Better Place Now'

Losing one member of their girl group, Fifth Harmony, might not have been a big blow for Ally Brooke Hernandez, Dinah Jane Hansen, Lauren Jauregui and Normani Kordei. When Camila Cabello left the band in 2016, the remaining girls pressed on and churned more hits at the charts.

REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo The five-member girl group Fifth Harmony was down to four when Camila Cabello left in 2016.

Speaking with Billboard, the girls now know who actually replaces Cabello as the fifth member.

"The fans," Hernandez said, adding they have never actually considered bringing a new girl in. Nor have they considered changing the group's name.

Singing as a quartet instead of a five-member girl group is working for them. Since Cabello left, Hansen said they are actually in a better place.

"We're in a better place now. There are no secrets in this circle," Hansen said.

"I get to sleep at night knowing we did everything in our power as friends, bandmates and human beings," Kordei chimed in.

It was in Miami where Fifth Harmony had its beginnings. Their rise to fame was via singing competition show "The X-Factor" on FOX in 2012. After their stint in this series, the girls signed on with Simon Cowell's Syco Records.

Drama followed the weeks after Cabello left. The singer said she was shocked when the group posted a statement on social media about her departure.

"Saying that they were just informed through my representatives that I was 'leaving the group' is simply not true," she said. "The girls were aware of my feelings through the long, much needed conversations about the future that we had during tour."

Cabello allegedly wanted to pursue music as a solo artist. The foursome stated they never resented or prevented Cabello from achieving this.

Meanwhile, no less than superstar Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson has the girls' support as his eldest daughter is good friends with all four ladies. They reportedly sought his advice on their careers. He said the girls needed to take what happened as an "amazing opportunity for growth."