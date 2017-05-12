Fifth Harmony New Album 2017 Latest News: Third Album Is 'Coming Together Magically,' Says Ally Brooke

Musical girl group Fifth Harmony has been hard at work in making new music and continuously teasing their fans about their upcoming third album release.

(Photo: Facebook/fifthharmony)A promotional photo of musical girl group Fifth Harmony.

In an interview with Chica (via People), Fifth Harmony member Ally Brooke discussed about the future of their girl group and what fans can expect from the next studio album. She said:

"It's incredibly exciting. We are working on our third album, and it is the best experience we've ever had creating a record. So much of our heart and soul is being poured into it. We are being given the opportunity to write and be part of the process more than ever. I smile just thinking about it. There is lots in store and we are all patiently waiting for our music to finally be out!"

Brooke also revealed that their next studio album is "coming together magically." She teased that their fans can expect so much in their music, teasing a blend of "delicate and honest pop melodies" combined with "fun, rhythmic, sexy, urban sounds" as well as "soulful, raw emotion."

Fifth Harmony member Normani Kordei also spoke about their third album this month. Speaking with the Huffington Post, the singer revealed that the group's music has significantly evolved over the years. She also mentioned that for the upcoming album, the group members have been given more opportunities to work in the studio with producers and songwriters and create the album from the ground up.

Kordei also revealed that the new album will be dropping in 2017, but she did not specify the exact date of its launch. She admitted that the group is also not sure when the record will be ready since they are still in the final process of working on the music which are intended to be featured in the album.

The group has been talking about their upcoming album for months. In March, Fifth Harmony member Lauren Jauregui shared a photo of herself in a dimly-lit studio album where she looked like she was in the middle of recording.

Fans of Fifth Harmony can expect their third album to be released sometime this year.