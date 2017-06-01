Fifth Harmony New Album 2017 News: Third Album Drops This Friday, June 2

Fifth Harmony will be dropping their new single, titled "Down," this June 2, six months after Camila Cabello left the group.

Twitter/FifthHarmonyA promotional image for Fifth Harmony's new single "Down"

The now-four-member girl band recently shared a photo on Instagram of Lauren Jauregui, Dinah Jane Hansen, Normani Kordei, and Ally Brooke Hernandez, a promotional image for their next new single, "Down."

"Our new single #DOWN ft. Gucci Mane coming June Second," they wrote.

In an interview with People, Hernandez teased what Harmonizers should expect in their third album. According to the singer, the album infuses pop tunes with "fun, rhythmic, sexy urban sounds as well as soulful raw emotion."

"So much of our heart and soul is being poured into it. We are being given the opportunity to write and be part of the process more than ever," Hernandez shared in the same interview.

"Down" is slated to debut this Friday, merely two weeks after Cabello dropped her first single "Crying in the Club" and her second "I Have Questions." The group, however, has yet to reveal a specific time of release for their forthcoming album.

This Friday, the group is scheduled for an appearance on "Good Morning America." They may even reveal their new single during the broadcast.

Both Fifth Harmony and solo singer Cabello have been working hard on their upcoming albums since Cabello left the group back in December. Her fist solo album, titled "The Hurting, The Healing, The Loving," is about the dark place she was in, which supposedly refers to her time with Fifth Harmony. It also tells the story of how she has bounced back from that.

At the 2017 Billboard Music Awards, Cabello performed her two new singles for the first time. More recently, she performed on "Britain's Got Talent."

Harmonizers should expect to hear more information on their upcoming album soon. Stay tuned.