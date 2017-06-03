Fifth Harmony News: Group Launches First Single Since Camila Cabello's Exit

Debuted this month is Fifth Harmony's first single since former member Camila Cabello left the group last December. Their new single, "Down," rose to at Billboard's Twitter Trending 140 chart hours after its debut.

Instagram/FifthHarmonyFifth Harmony debuted their first single since Camila Cabello's exit, Down

Fifth Harmony, now composed of Lauren Jauregui, Normani Kordei, Ally Brooke, and Dinah Jan, first announced on Instagram the debut of their new single on May 31. The group's new single is the first without their former bandmate.

Fifth Harmony's "Down" featuring Gucci Mane became number 1 on the Billboard + Twitter Trending 140 chart only hours after its release. The chart tracks real-time conversations about artists and their music on Twitter and ranks which songs are the most tweeted about.

The group also performed their new single with Gucci Mane on "Good Morning America!" on the day of its debut.

The exit of Cabello from Fifth Harmony caused a big fuss because of the conflicting statements from the two parties.

The remaining members of Fifth Harmony first announced that Cabello had informed them "via her representatives" that she would be leaving the group. However, Cabello countered their statement by saying that her bandmates were aware of her plans to pursue a solo career.

However, Fifth Harmony revealed in another statement that in the months leading to Cabello's exit, they "consistently made every effort to sit down and discuss the future of Fifth Harmony with Camila," but the now solo artist simply won't cooperate.

Recently, Cabello also debuted her first single as a solo artist, titled "Crying in the Club." The new solo artist also had a live performance of the song at the Billboard Music Awards this year.

Cabello's live performance of "Crying in the Club" garnered an excited response from Katy Perry on Twitter, commending her for her number.